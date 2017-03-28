Ugly Dolls Movie gets director Robert Rodriguez & release date

STX Entertainment‘s Ugly Dolls movie has landed a director in fan-favorite Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) and a release date of May 10, 2019 has been announced! There are currently no major films scheduled for that date, although it will be following the untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel a week before on May 3. A poster was recently unveiled at CinemaCon, which you can check out amid some other promo material from the Las Vegas event in our gallery below!

Ugly Dolls is actually a perfect IP for Rodriguez, given his background on family films like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, Shorts and the Spy Kids franchise. Rodriguez is currently in post-production on Fox’s summer 2018 tentpole Alita: Battle Angel, an adaptation of the Japanese manga for producer/co-screenwriter James Cameron. He also has a big budget live-action Jonny Quest movie still in development, and is also the frontrunner to direct the Escape from New York remake.

Populated by satirical, playful, and off-kilter characters that go by names like Wage, Babo, Ice-Bat and Wedgehead, the “uglyverse” is a world in which the traditional definition of the word “ugly” is turned on its head, aiming to celebrate characters who are distinctive, special and different. Started in 2001 when Horvath signed a letter to Kim, his college sweetheart, with a drawing of a monster with unconventional proportions, the Uglydoll brand quickly grew into a universe of colorful and nuanced characters.

A feature film based on the toy property was first said to be in the works at Universal Pictures back in 2013, and STX announced its involvement in 2015 as part of their newly-launched family and animation division.

The Uglydoll movie will be produced by STX. Gigi Pritzker and OddLot will co-produce. David Horvath and Drew Matilsky will executive produce on behalf of Pretty Ugly LLC.