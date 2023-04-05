The Diplomat Trailer: Keri Russell Leads Netflix’s Political Drama

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Diplomat, the upcoming political drama featuring Golden Globe winner Keri Russell as she portrays a U.S. Ambassador who must deal with an international crises. The series will be available for streaming on April 20.

The Diplomat trailer shows Russell’s character trying to step out of her husband’s shadow, while doing everything she can to prevent a war from happening.

The Diplomat is created and executive produced by Debora Cahn, who is also serving as the showrunner. Joining Russell are Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. Additional cast include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval in guest-starring roles.

“Kate Wyler (Russell) is the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan,” reads the synopsis. “She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). It is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people.”

The Diplomat is executive produced by Russell, Janice Williams, and Simon Cellan Jones, with Dan Toland producing.