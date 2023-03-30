Awkwafina is Nora From Queens Season 3 Teaser Trailer Sets Return Date

Comedy Central has dropped the official teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, which will feature the Golden Globe-winning actress’ directorial debut. The video also gives viewers a glimpse of the crazy shenanigans that Nora will be involved in as she continues to search for her identity. The new season is scheduled to premiere on April 26.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens Season 3 will also feature appearances from guest stars like Jennifer Esposito, Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman.

You can check out the Awkwafina is Nora From Queens Season 3 teaser trailer below:

Loosely based on Awkwafina’s real-life experiences, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens centers around Nora Lum, who is growing up in Flushing. Raised by her Dad and Grandma alongside her cousin, Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

The series stars Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell), Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, and Bowen Yang, who recently scored his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Saturday Night Live. It also features Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan “Dumbfoundead” Park, Young-White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying.

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is created and executive produced by Teresa Hsaia and Awkwafina, who also serves as the writer. Executive producers Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss of Artists First, Justin Rosenblatt, and Andrew Lutin, with Sean Fogel set as a producer.