Barry Season 4 Trailer Previews Final Season of Hit HBO Show

HBO has released the Barry Season 4 trailer for the hit dark comedy series, which will come to a close after this final installment.

The new Barry trailer features Bill Hader‘s titular character in prison following his arrest in the previous season. The first episode will premiere on April 16 on HBO and HBO Max.

Check out the Barry Season 4 trailer below:

Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest, who suddenly finds himself invested in acting when he discovers an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. The series also stars Stephen Root (HBO’s All the Way), Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight), Glenn Fleshler (HBO’s True Detective), Anthony Carrigan (Gotham), and Henry Winkler (Arrested Development).

“Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry,” reads the season 4 logline.

Barry is created, directed, and written by Alec Berg (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and Bill Hader. Executive producers are Berg, Hader, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff with Julie Camino producing.