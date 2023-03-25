Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Confirms Huge Time Jump

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 trailer has been released for the popular The Walking Dead spin-off’s final season. Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg also announced that Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will include a seven-year time jump.

“Fear the Walking Dead‘s eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned,” says the synopsis. “Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

Check out the Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 trailer below:

The final season stars Lennie James as Morgan, Kim Dickens as Madison, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Karen David as Grace Mukherjee, Jenna Elfman as June, and Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Ann Hurd, and Greg Nicotero. It is produced by AMC Studios.