Exclusive Prue’s Great Garden Plot Trailer Previews the Gardening Series

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Prue’s Great Garden Plot trailer for the Chicken Soup for the Soul original series hosted by The Great British Bake Off celebrity chef Prue Leith. The series, which will be composed of four episodes, is set to debut on Chicken Soup for the Soul on April 1.

“Join Prue Leith at home as she embarks on an ambitious journey to create a brand new secret garden over a horticultural year,” reads the series’ synopsis.

Check out the exclusive Prue’s Great Garden Plot trailer below:

Prue’s Great Garden Plot features Prue Leith, John Playfair, and Philippa Lillywhite.