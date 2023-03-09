The Night Agent Trailer Previews Gabriel Basso-Led Series

Netflix has released the official The Night Agent trailer for the upcoming action thriller series that follows a low-level FBI Agent thrown into the thick of things.

The Night Agent trailer gives us a great look at what to expect from the show, which is led by Gabriel Basso (Super 8) in his first major TV project as the leading actor. The series will be available for streaming later this month on March 23.

Check out the official The Night Agent trailer below:

Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent is created and executive produced by Shawn Ryan. It stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Eve Harlow as Ellen, Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora, Phoenix Raei as Dale, and D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks.

“The series is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office,” reads the synopsis.

Executive producers are Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman for MiddKid Productions, Julia Gunn for Exhibit A, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou for Project X, and David Beaubaire for Sunset Lane Media. It hails from Sony Pictures Television Studios.