The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark Trailer Sets Hasan Minhaj’s Return as Nygma

Spotify and Warner Bros. are continuing their collaboration on Batman-based audio series, as the two companies announced a new series starring Hasan Minhaj in a returning role as The Riddler.

The series, titled The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, will follow “an unexpected adventure from the perspective of one of the most cunning Super-Villains in Gotham City, Edward Nygma.” The audio series will see Batman begrudgingly teaming up with the iconic villain as the pair try to take down a new “Super-Villain obsessed with cleaning the streets of Gotham from sinners,” including both Batman and The Riddler.

Check out the official The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark announcement trailer below:

Alongside Minhaj, Spotify also confirmed that even more characters from their last Batman series, Batman Unburied, would also return for Secrets in the Dark, including Batman, Barbara Gordon, and Alfred. It’s currently unclear whether or not the voice actors behind those roles will return, however.

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark comes from a creative team led by filmmaker and writer David S. Goyer and is set to premiere sometime later this year. The series will mark the third collaboration between Spotify and Warner Bros., including the 2022 series Batman Unburied, as well as the seven-episode series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind.