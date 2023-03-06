Citadel Trailer Previews Russo Brothers’ Spy Series

Amazon Studios has released the first Citadel trailer for the Russo Brothers’ upcoming global event series.

The spy thriller will be available for streaming on April 28, exclusively on Prime Video. The two-minute video stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles alongside Stanley Tucci.

Check out the Citadel trailer below:

“Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows,” reads the synopsis. “With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel is executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner, with David Weil set as the showrunner. It is a global spy thriller that will be told through multiple shows taking place in the United States, Italy, India, and Mexico with each version told in the countries’ local language.

The global event series is written and executive produced by Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Executive producers are Weil, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes. Each Citadel show is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.