Riverdale Season 7 Trailer Previews Final Chapter to Teen Drama

The CW has finally dropped the official Riverdale Season 7 trailer for the upcoming return of the long-running teen drama. The final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29.

The video takes Archie and the gang back to the 1950s, where things get a lot weirder, wilder, and more confusing for the characters. As the only person who remembers what happened to them, Jughead tries to convince Archie, Betty, and the others that they’re all from the future in hopes of finding a way to get back to their timeline.

Check out the Riverdale Season 7 trailer below:

Riverdale currently stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty.

“The seventh and final season goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before – the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950’s. Archie Andrews is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life – including her controlling mother Alice; Veronica Lodge is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller is a “square” crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty is a greaser who’s destined to be an Elvis-type star,” reads the synopsis.

“It isn’t until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate – Riverdale’s Guardian Angel – that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950s forever? And, if so… is that such a bad thing?”

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale hails from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater.