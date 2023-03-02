Dave Season 3 Teaser Trailer Sets Premiere Date for FXX’s Hit Comedy

The first Dave Season 3 teaser trailer has been revealed for the upcoming third season of FXX’s popular comedy. It features rapper Lil Dicky as he goes on his first-ever tour with best friend GaTa. The series is scheduled to make its return on April 5 with the first two episodes.

Like previous seasons, Dave Season 3 will also include guest-star appearances from music stars including Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Usher, and more.

“As season three begins, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship,” reads the logline.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), FXX’s Dave centers around a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends because with their help he actually might convince the world.

Dave hails from creators and executive producers Burd and Jeff Schaffer. It is executive produced by Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson.