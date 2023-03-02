Succession Season 4 Trailer & Poster Preview Final Season

HBO has released the Succession Season 4 trailer for the highly-anticipated return of the acclaimed drama. The next installment in the Roy family’s saga is set to premiere on March 26.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete,” says the logline. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Check out the Succession Season 4 trailer below:

Succession follows the story of the Roy family — Logan Roy and his four children — who control one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The series tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Yang, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens.

The Emmy-winning series is created and executive produced by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.