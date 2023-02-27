FUBAR Teaser Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leads Netflix Action Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first FUBAR teaser trailer and photos for the forthcoming action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as he leads his first major scripted TV project. The series will be available for streaming on May 25.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” said Schwarzenegger. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

The video provides us with our first look at Schwarzenegger’s Luke Brunner, a CIA spy taking on his final assignment before retiring. It also gives us a glimpse of some of the show’s action sequences.

FUBAR is created and executive produced by Nick Santora, who has described the series as “the most surreal project” of his career. The 8-episode action comedy stars Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

“A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret,” reads the logline. “Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.”

The series is executive produced by Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. It hails from Skydance Television.