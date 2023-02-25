Swarm Trailer: Dominique Fishback Leads Amazon Thriller Drama

Prime Video has released the full Swarm trailer for the upcoming thriller drama, which hails from Emmy winner Donald Glover. The video features a young woman whose obsession with a Beyoncé-inspired pop star somehow transforms her into a raging killer. The series will be available for streaming on March 17.

Check out the Swarm trailer below:

“It tells the story of Dre (Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star (whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé’s),” reads the synopsis. “The show is a dive into Dre’s life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places.”

Swarm is created by Atlanta vets Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, who described the project as an “antihero story” that will be told “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.” Nabers has also been set as a showrunner, with Glover directing the pilot. In addition to Fishback, Chloë Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers will also star.

The series will be executive produced by Glover, Nabers, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer, with Fishback serving as a producer. It has also been confirmed that Malia Obama has joined the show’s writer’s lineup.