Shadow & Bone Season 2 Trailer Pits Alina Against Kirigan

The never-ending battle between shadows and light is about to enter its next stage as seen in the Shadow & Bone Season 2 trailer.

Netflix just dropped some footage from the upcoming sophomore season of Shadow & Bone, a young-adult series following the clash between Alina Starkov, the Sun Summoner, and General Aleksander Kirigan, the Shadow Summoner. Kirigan, also known as The Darkling, is looking for revenge following the events of the Shadow & Bone Season 1 finale. Alina must do whatever it takes to save Ravka and destroy the Shadow Fold once and for all.

Check the Shadow & Bone Season 2 trailer below.

“In Season 2, Alina Starkov is on the run,” reads the synopsis. “A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever.”

“To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone hails from Oscar nominee Eric Heisserer, who created and executive produced the show in addition to serving as writer and showrunner.

The second season will include new cast members like Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) as Tolya Yul-Bataar, Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, and Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov.

The Shadow and Bone series hails from 21 Laps Entertainment, with Bardugo, 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry, Pouya Shahbazian, and Lee Toland Krieger set as executive producers.