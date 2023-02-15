Lucky Hank Trailer Previews Bob Odenkirk’s Midlife Crisis

After releasing a teaser trailer last month, AMC has released the full Lucky Hank trailer for its upcoming Bob Odenkirk-led television series. The series adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo’s 1997 novel titled Straight Man is scheduled to make its debut on March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

The series stars Odenkirk as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., a college professor at Railton College who is in the midst of a midlife crisis. The unlikely chair of the school’s English department, Devereaux struggles with his discontent over unresolved issues with his father, a student body that he finds mediocre, and the infighting of the English department, amongst other things.

Check out the Lucky Hank trailer below:

For Odenkirk, this will be yet another pairing with AMC, continuing his relationship with the company. Previously, Odenkirk appeared as lawyer Saul Goodman on the hit series Breaking Bad and later reprised for the role for his own series, Better Call Saul. Both series earned the actor massive praise and accolades, including five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Odenkirk will be joined by Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, and Cedric Yarbrough, along with Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Bower, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

The series will be adapted and executive produced by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, with Peter Farrelly attached to direct. Executive producers are Odenkirk, Farrelly, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero. It is a production by Sony Pictures’ TriStar TV and Gran Via.