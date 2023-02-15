Extrapolations Trailer Shows All-Star Cast Dealing with the Climate Crisis

Apple TV+ has released the official Extrapolations trailer for Scott Z. Burns’ upcoming limited drama series, highlighting possible future outcomes of the climate change crisis. The series will be available for streaming on March 17 with the first three episodes.

The video shows off the drama’s star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, and more, as they experienced the wonders of technological advancement while facing the harsh reality of worsening environmental conditions.

Extrapolations is being written, directed, and executive produced by Scott Z. Burns (An Inconvenient Truth). It is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs (Magic Mike), Dorothy Fortenberry (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

The series will feature Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, MaameYaa Boafo, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones, Gaz Choudhry, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, and Neska Rose.

“It is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives,” reads the synopsis. “Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

“Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”