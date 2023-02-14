Ted Lasso Season 3 Teaser Trailer Sets Apple TV+ Return Date

Apple TV+ has finally dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of the acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso. The series is scheduled to make its return on March 15.

The Ted Lasso Season 3 teaser trailer features our first look at the returning cast including Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent and Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton as they make their own “Believe” signs, inspired by the titular football coach’s popular affirmation.

Ted Lasso is led by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live), who stars as the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience. Sudeikis first portrayed the character in 2013 as part of NBC Sports’ promotional videos. His Ted Lasso videos had already garnered more than 10 million views since their release.

“In Season 3, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” reads the synopsis. “In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Joining him are Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Brendan Hunt (We’re the Millers), Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (The Other Boleyn Girl), Brett Goldstein (Derek), Phil Dunster (The Good Liar) and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence).

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Executive producers are Sudeikis, Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. It is a production by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.