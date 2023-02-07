Agent Elvis Teaser Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Leads Netflix Series

Netflix has released the official teaser for Agent Elvis, the upcoming spy animated series, featuring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Elvis Presley. It will be available for streaming in March 2023.

The video features the King of Rock and Roll, who lives a double life as a secret agent. It gives us a preview of his action-packed missions including going to the moon and killing enemies with a pen.

Agent Elvis is co-created and executive produced by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, with Eddie serving as its showrunner and writer. McConaughey voices Elvis Presley, who’s a global superstar by day and an ass-kicking vigilante by night.

“In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” reads the synopsis.

The series is executive produced by head writer and showrunner Mike Arnold. Additional executive producers include Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, and Fletcher Moules. It hails from Sony Pictures Animation with Oscar nominee Robert Valley and fashion designer John Varvatos bringing Elvis’ iconic looks into animation.