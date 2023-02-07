Great Expectations Teaser Trailer Released, Premiere Date Set for Hulu

BBC has finally dropped the first teaser clip from its forthcoming limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel Great Expectations.

It has also been announced that the series will premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on March 26 with its first two episodes being released. The project hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is serving as executive producer along with Tom Hardy. This marks Knight’s latest Charles Dickens series after previously adapting A Christmas Carol into an FX and BBC series.

The 19-second video offers us the first footage of Oscar winner Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Miss Havisham along with Fionn Whitehead as Pip. The series will make its debut this spring on BBC in the UK and on Hulu in the US.

Check out the Great Expectations teaser below:

Great Expectations serves as Charles Dickens’ thirteenth and penultimate novel. It is a coming-of-age story revolving around orphan Pip, who will be portrayed by Fionn Whitehead (Bandersnatch). Joining him are Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Miss Havisham, Ashley Thomas (Top Boy) as Jaggers, Johnny Harris (A Christmas Carol) as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) as Estella, Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) as Sara, Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve) as Joe, Trystant Gale (Beast) as Compeyson, and Matthew Berry (FX’s What We Do In the Shadows) as Mr. Pumblechuck.

The new adaptation will be a six-part miniseries written and executive produced by Steven Knight. It will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant) and Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner).

Executive producers are Marina Brackenbury and BBC’s Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi. The series is a co-production between FX Productions, BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.