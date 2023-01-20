Cobra Kai Season 6 Teaser Trailer Previews Final Season of Netflix Hit

Cobra Kai is coming to an end with its sixth and final season as revealed by the Cobra Kai Season 6 teaser trailer. The show’s final installment will feature the end of The Karate Kid continuation and promises to be the biggest season yet for the show.

Check out the Cobra Kai Season 6 teaser trailer below:

In Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka revisit their star-making roles from the iconic film franchise, The Karate Kid. The epic adversaries return to the dojo thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.