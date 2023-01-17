South Park Season 26 Release Date Window Set in Teaser Trailer

The official South Park Twitter account has confirmed that the iconic adult animated comedy series will be debuting its 26th season quite soon.

A teaser trailer was released that confirms that the South Park Season 26 release date window is set for February of this year, meaning new episodes will begin to air next month. The trailer shows the titular town from above, then plays a scene from episode six of South Park Season 9, “The Death of Eric Cartman,” which sees series regular Butters Stotch in an unfortunate and compromising situation.

Check out the South Park Season 26 teaser trailer below:

South Park Season 25, which aired in 2022, was made up of only six episodes. That same year, though, two specials — titled The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2 — were also released after Season 25’s conclusion. There’s currently no word on how long Season 26 will be, or if there will be similar specials afterwards.

South Park was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series is executive produced by Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers.

It was announced in August 2021 that Stone and Parker signed a new deal with ViacomCBS for $900 million, running through 2027, which included a multi-season renewal of the animated comedy series at Comedy Central and 14 original South Park hour-long movies for Paramount+.