You Season 4 Clips Introduce Joe’s London Clique

Netflix has unveiled several You Season 4 clips from the popular thriller drama, which is slated to return on February 9 with the first five episodes.

The You Season 4 clips feature a voiceover from Penn Badgley’s Joe as he introduces six new characters. These include five people that are part of an elite group who welcomed Joe into their exclusive clique. The group consists of Kate, Joe’s potential new love interest; Adam, a flashy and fun playboy; Phoebe, who’s an heiress; Simon, a mysterious artist; and Rhys, a level-headed simple man who found his way to the top of the social stratosphere. One of the videos also featured Joe’s star pupil Nadia.

Check out the You Season 4 clips below:

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,” reads the synopsis. “But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

You Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel series, You centers around Joe Goldberg, a toxic and delusional stalker who has the tendency to become extremely obsessed with every girl he falls in love with.

You was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with Gamble serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega are executive producers.