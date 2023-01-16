Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Previews The CW Series’ Return

The Superman & Lois Season 3 trailer has been released ahead of the fan-favorite series’ return to The CW on March 14. It gives us a good look at Tyler Hochlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and the stakes of the latest season.

Check out the Superman & Lois Season 3 trailer below:

In addition to the trailer, a paired TV spot with Gotham Knights was also released.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent. The series also features Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons.

“The series finds the couple returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business. Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing,” reads the official synopsis. “The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane, looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.”

Superman & Lois is created and written by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing. It is executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns through their Berlanti Productions banner.