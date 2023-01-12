Wolf Pack Trailer Previews Paramount+’s Sarah Michelle Gellar-Led Drama Series

The official Wolf Pack trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming supernatural teen drama series has been released, giving viewers a peek at the cast in action before the show’s debut on the streamer on January 26.

“Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” reads the series’ synopsis. “Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Check out the official Wolf Pack trailer below:

Paramount+’s Wolf Pack series was written and executive produced by Jeff Davis as part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studio. The show stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Kristin Ramsey, Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) as Garrett Briggs, Armani Jackson (Honor Society) as Everett, Bella Shepard (iCarly) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town) as Harlan.

Alongside Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Karen Gorodetzky are executive producing for Capital Arts while Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.