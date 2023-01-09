Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer Previews Amazon Series’ Epic Conclusion

Amazon Studios has finally dropped the official trailer for the upcoming second and final season of the fantasy drama Carnival Row, more than three years after the show’s renewal. The series is scheduled to make its return on February 17.

The Carnival Row Season 2 trailer continues to highlight the growing tension between the humans and mythical creatures, as supernatural beings fight for their survival against the humans’ unjust oppression.

Check out the official Carnival Row Season 2 trailer below:

Carnival Row is a fantasy-noir series set in a neo-Victorian city called Burgue. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city and tensions are growing between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The growing population of supernatural beings struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom.

“In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension,” reads the synopsis. “Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

The series is being led by Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss. It also stars David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayton, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear, Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy, Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose, Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou, Jay Ali as Kaine, and Joanne Whalley as Leonora.

The series hails from Legendary Television. It is created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria. Executive producers are Beacham, Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, and Wesley Strick.

The first season of Carnival Row is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.