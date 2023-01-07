That ’90s Show Clip Features the Return of Donna’s Dad Bob Pinciotti

Netflix has dropped the first That ’90s Show clip from the upcoming sequel to the classic sitcom That ’70s Show, which will be available for streaming starting on January 19.

The video shows a frantic Kitty Forman as she starts preparing for a birthday party, while Red tries to calm her nerves down. It also features the surprise return of That ’70s Show vet Don Stark, who is reprising his role as Donna’s father Bob Pinciotti.

Check out the new That ’90s Show clip below:

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official synopsis. “Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

That ’90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman in the 10-episode series. They are joined by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), and Reyn Doi (Side Hustle).

As seen in previous trailers and featurettes, the original cast of That ’70s Show, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderama, are expected to guest star in the sequel.

That ’90s Show comes from the original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner. Ten episodes of the series have been ordered for the multi-cam spin-off. Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner while Bonnie, Terry, and Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner will executive produce.