The Consultant Teaser Trailer: Christoph Waltz Leads Thriller Series

Prime Video has dropped the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, the forthcoming thriller drama starring Oscar winner Christoph Waltz. The eight-episode series will be available for streaming on February 24.

The video shows Waltz as he portrays Regus Patoff — the creepy new boss of Nat Wolff and Brittany O’Grady’s characters. It also highlights the eerie things he will do at the workplace including awkwardly sniffing his employees.

Check out the official The Consultant teaser trailer below:

Described as a twisted, comedic-thriller, The Consultant is based on the 2015 novel written by Bentley Little. It is created and executive produced by Tony Basgallop, who is also serving as the showrunner. The series is being led by Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.

It is set to explore the sinister relationship between boss and employee, as the characters and story unfold in new and unexpected ways. “When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives,” reads the synopsis.

The series is executive produced by Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark, and Andrew Mittman, with Kai Dolbashian producing. Shakman also directed the show’s pilot. It hails from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.