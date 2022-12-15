The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Red Band Trailer Sets January Return

Prime Video has dropped the official red band trailer for the upcoming second season of the adult-animated fantasy The Legend of Vox Machina. The series is scheduled to make its return on January 20, 2023.

“In Season 2, after saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave,” reads the synopsis.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign. It features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

The new line-up of guest voice stars for the next installment has also been revealed. It includes Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Cheech Marin, Troy Baker, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ralph Ineson, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. In addition, Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esmé Creed-Miles are also returning to guest star.

“It is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling,” reads the synopsis. “In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.”

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Prime Video. The Critical Role cast are also serving as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).