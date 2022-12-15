The Flash Season 9 Trailer Previews the Show’s Final Chapter

The CW has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming 13-episode ninth and final season of the long-running superhero series The Flash. The series is scheduled to make its return on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The Flash Season 9 trailer provides us with a preview of Grant Gustin’s final run as the scarlet speedster. The video also shows some of the powerful new enemies that will threaten Barry Allen’s legacy.

Check out The Flash Season 9 trailer below:

“After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before,” reads the synopsis. “But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow, Meta-Empath Cecile Horton, the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia, brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk, and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time.”

The series currently stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor, with Jesse L. Martin and Richard Harman set to recur. Season 9 will also feature guest stars Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maine as they reprise their respective Arrowverse roles.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Todd Helbing.