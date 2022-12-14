Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer: Nothing Stays Hidden

Paramount+ has revealed the full trailer for the forthcoming second season of the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown, which is scheduled to make its return on January 15.

In the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 trailer, Renner’s Mike McLusky faces the consequences of the prison riot from last season’s finale. The video features Mike slowly losing control of everything that his family has built in Kingstown, as he turns to desperate measures to gain back power and control.

Mayor of Kingstown hails from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, which marks his latest collaboration with Paramount following his hit family drama Yellowstone. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and more.

“The series follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” reads the synopsis. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. Fuqua also directed the first episode.