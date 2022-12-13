Kaleidoscope Trailer Teases 7 Billion Ways to Solve a Crime

Netflix has dropped the official Kaleidoscope trailer for the upcoming anthology heist drama starring Giancarlo Esposito as a master thief and criminal mastermind. The series will be available for streaming on January 1.

The video features Esposito’s character Leo Pap as he leads a group of thieves who each have a specific set of skills essential to the success of their elaborate heist. Using an incoming storm as their cover, Leo plans to steal seven billion dollars from one of the world’s safest and most secure vault. The heist also serves a revenge plot against Rufus Sewell’s Roger Salas, a former thief who betrayed Leo.

Check out the official Kaleidoscope trailer below:

“Spanning 25 years, it follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history,” reads the synopsis. “Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

Kaleidoscope (formerly titled Jigsaw) is created and executive produced by Eric Garcia, who is also set as the showrunner. It is loosely inspired by the real-life story of when 70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. The series consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to six months after.

The series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience. Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes “Yellow” or “Green”), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale.

The series stars Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pop, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, and Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi.

Kaleidoscope is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Jordan Sheehan with Scott Free Productions, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy with Automatik Entertainment, and Russell Fine. The first two episodes are directed by Jose Padilha.