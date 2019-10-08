Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham series sets premiere date

Netflix has officially revealed the premiere date for their upcoming animated series Green Eggs and Ham, based on Dr. Suess’ iconic children’s book of the same name. The series is scheduled to make its debut on November 8. The date announcement came in a form of a clever poem (via Vital Thrills) which you can read below and check out the series’ newly released promo video featuring the cast reading the original book.

“We have some new news to share, we can hardly wait:

Green Eggs and Ham is fully cooked and has a launch date!

November 8th is the day to finally get your fix,

Of this fantastical series – only on Netflix.

The world of Dr. Seuss is a whimsical delight,

Sam, Guy and the Chickeraffe now taking the spotlight.

With voices including Adam, Michael, Keegan and Diane,

A series for the whole family, you’re sure to be a fan!

With cinema-quality hand-drawn 2D animation,

It has humor, adventure and a great sophistication.

We’re one month away and have much more in store,

The fun is just beginning, soon you’ll hear more!”

Green Eggs and Ham will has a star-studded voice cast led by Pitch Perfect alum Adam Devine and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas (Wall Street). It will also feature voices of Ilana Grazer (Rough Night), Oscar winner Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Eddie Izzard (The Lego Batman Movie), Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Jillian Bell (Goosebumps), John Turturro (Transformers) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton).

The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Plains, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home.

Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher. A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.

Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins. Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.

Based on the classic global best-selling book by Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel), “Green Eggs and Ham” will be adapted for television by Jared Stern (The LEGO Movie Sequel), who will also serve as executive producer alongside Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Karz and David Dobkin. The animated family comedy is from A Very Good Production, A Stern Talking To and Gulfstream Television in association with Warner Bros Animation, and distributed by Warner Bros. Television.