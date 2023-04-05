Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is finally premiering on Paramount+.

A prequel sequel to 1978’s Grease is hitting the streaming service this week. Here’s where to stream it.

When to Watch Grease: Rise of Pink Ladies on Paramount+

Paramount+ will add the first two installments in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 6. The first episode is titled “We’re Gonna Rule the School,” while the second is “Too Pure to be Pink.”

“Four outcasts including a brainiac good student, a scandal-ridden cynic, a tomboy, and a fashion maven, navigate the first day of junior year at Rydell High,” reads the synopsis for Episode 1.

“A moral panic drives Jane and her friends to create their own narrative and name and The Pink Ladies “girl gang” is officially formed,” reads Episode 2’s synopsis.

The upcoming prequel to 1978’s classic teen comedy is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical), who also serves as the showrunner and director. It stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“It takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the synopsis.

Executive producers are Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill. Additionally, Adam Fishbach, Alethea Jones, Erik Feig, and Samie Kim Falvey for PICTURESTART. Grace Gilroy is also producing, with choreography by Jamal Sims and music by Grammy nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.