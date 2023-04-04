Beef Netflix Release Date & Time

Beef will hit Netflix in a matter of days.

An interesting dark comedy series is heading to the streaming service this week. Here’s where to stream Beef.

When to Watch Beef on Netflix

Netflix will release all the installments in Beef at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 6. The series was created, executive produced, and directed by Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Silicon Valley), also set as the showrunner. Jin previously worked with leading actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie. The series stars Yeun as Danny, Wong as Amy, Joseph Lee as George, Young Mazino as Paul, David Choe as Isaac, and Patti Yasutake as Fumi.

“It follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers,” reads the synopsis. “Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

The series is executive produced by Yeun for his Universal Remote banner, Wong, and Jake Schreier, who is also directing multiple episodes. Additional cast includes Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt.