Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington Joins HBO’s Industry Season 3

Four years since Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season run, series alum Kit Harington is officially returning to HBO.

It has been confirmed that the Emmy-nominated actor has signed on to join the cast of the upcoming third season of the hit HBO drama Industry. Harington is set to portray the role of Henry Muck, who is described as the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi.

Time to invest.



Kit Harington has been cast in Season 3 of #IndustryHBO as Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi. pic.twitter.com/UGcG16dGRb — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 4, 2023

Industry stars Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (City of Tiny Lights), David Jonsson (Deep State), and Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli) as “The Graduates” and Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl), Freya Mavor (Skins), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) and Ken Leung (High Maintenance).

“In Season 2, our grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever,” reads the logline. “New U.S. management will be gasoline on the flames – an injection of cross Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee. Now Harper (Herrold), Yasmin (Abela) and Robert (Lawtey) must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.”

Industry is created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Executive produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis, and by Ben Irving for BBC; co-executive produced by Ed Lilly; Produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf. Writers include Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman, and Kate Verghese. Directors include Lena Dunham, Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan, and Mary Nighy.