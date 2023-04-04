The Crowded Room Photos Set Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has finally unveiled the first-look photos for The Crowded Room, the upcoming limited drama featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland. The series is scheduled to make its debut on June 9 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28.

In addition to Holland, The Crowded Room photos also provide viewers a glimpse at Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum’s characters. Holland is set to portray Danny Sullivan, a young man arrested due to his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Described as a captivating thriller, The Crowded Room is created and executive produced by Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman. Additional cast also includes Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz, along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger.

Per the synopsis, the series follows “‘Danny Sullivan’ (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator ‘Rya Goodwin’ (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

Executive producers are Holland, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. It is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.