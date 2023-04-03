Dave Season 3 Premiere Hulu Release Date & Time

Dave Season 3 is only a few days away from hitting Hulu.

The comedy series is back for its third run. Here’s where to stream Dave Season 3.

When to Watch Dave Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu will add the first two episodes of Dave Season 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 6, shortly after its premiere on FXX. Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage name Lil Dicky), FXX’s Dave centers around a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends because, with their help, he actually might convince the world.

“As season three begins, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship,” reads the logline.

Like previous seasons, Dave Season 3 will also include guest-star appearances from music stars including Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Usher, and more.

Dave hails from creators and executive producers Burd and Jeff Schaffer. It is executive produced by Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart, and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson.