The Winchesters HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Winchesters is about to hit HBO Max.

The Supernatural prequel series is finally coming to HBO Max. Here’s where to stream The Winchesters.

When to Watch The Winchesters on HBO Max

HBO Max will add The Winchesters to its available content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 6. The series premiered on The CW last October and concluded its first run on March 7. The prequel follows the love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell. It also features the return of Jensen Ackles as he reprises his role as Dean to serve as the show’s narrator. He, alongside actress and wife Danneel Ackles, is executive producing through their Chaos Machine banner as part of their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary,” reads the logline. “Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.”

Was The Winchesters Renewed?

At the moment of writing, the producers haven’t announced The Winchesters renewal yet. However, the series had the most watched season premiere for the 2022–23 season on The CW last fall, which might lead to another season for the appreciated Supernatural prequel.

The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thomas, with Glen Winter serving as an executive producer and director. It is produced by Chaos Machine for Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.