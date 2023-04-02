The Crossover Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Crossover is about to premiere on Disney+.

A basketball series based on Kwame Alexander’s novel of the same name is premiering later this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Crossover on Disney+

Disney+ will add all the episodes of The Crossover to its available content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 5. The series is led by Jalyn Hall (The House with a Clock in Its Walls) and Amir O’Neil (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as brothers Josh and JB Bell. Additional cast includes Derek Luke as the former professional basketball player and the boys’ father and coach Chuck Bell; Sabrina Revelle as the family matriarch Crystal Bell; Deja Monique Cruz as the Bell brothers’ best friend Maya; Trevor Raine Bush as Bell brothers’ teammate and best friend Vondie; and Skyla I’Lece as Alexis. Phylicia Rashad guest stars as the boys’ grandmother and Chuck’s mom, Barbara, who is a fountain of love and wisdom.

“The series introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan, widely considered basketball phenoms,” reads the synopsis. “Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy (Daveed Diggs), narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.”

The series is executive produced by showrunners Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson, and Kimberly A. Harrison. Executive producers are James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Lezlie Wills for SpringHill alongside George Tillman Jr., Bob Teitel, Robert Prinz, and Jay Marcus of State Street Pictures, and Daveed Diggs, Todd Harthan, and Erin O’Malley. It is a production by 20th Television.