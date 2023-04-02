Snowfall Season 6 Episode 8 Hulu Release Date & Time

Snowfall Season 6 Episode 8 will soon be available on Hulu.

There are only a few episodes left in Snowfall Season 6 and the situation might escalate pretty quickly for Franklin Saint and the others. Here’s when to watch the next installment.

When to Watch Snowfall Season 6 Episode 8 on Hulu

If you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream Snowfall Season 6 Episode 8 on the FX Network in real-time when the episode airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 5. Alternatively, you can wait until Hulu adds it to its available content starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 6. Directed by Amin Joseph from a script penned by Sal Calleros, the upcoming episode is titled “Ballad of the Bear.”

“Franklin and Gustavo set a plan in motion,” reads the synopsis.

Snowfall Season 6 Cast

Damson Idris is reprising his role as Franklin Saint from the previous seasons. The series also stars Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, and Amin Joseph, among others. Oscar nominee John Singleton created the show with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The list of executive producers includes Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoi.

“It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process,” reads the synopsis. “Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”