The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 is about to hit Disney+.

With only two episodes left in The Mandalorian Season 3, the stakes are higher than ever for Din Djarin and Grogu. Here’s when to watch the next episode.

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 on Disney+

Disney+ will release The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 5. “Chapter 22” is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, a familiar face to The Mandalorian fans, from a script penned by Jon Favreau. Howard also directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” (the one which introduced Cara Dune) and “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” a.k.a. the installment in which Bo-Katan Kryze made her live-action debut.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

How Many Episodes are in The Mandalorian Season 3

There are eight episodes in The Mandalorian Season 3, which means that, excluding the upcoming one, there are only two episodes left. “Chapter 23” and “Chapter 24” are scheduled to premiere on April 12 and April 19, respectively.

Season 3’s directorial lineup features returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

What to Read Ahead of The Mandalorian S3 E6

ComingSoon covered The Mandalorian with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.