WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 & 2 Peacock Air Date & Time

WWE WrestleMania 39 is only a few hours away from hitting Peacock.
World Wrestling Entertainment‘s most important event of the year is upon us, and it will be available to live stream on Peacock. Here’s when to watch it.
When to Watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on Peacock
Peacock subscribers can watch WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 1. As has often happened in the past years, the promoter will split the event into two nights. WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 2. The main event will see a clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. At the moment of writing, WWE hasn’t announced which match will headline night one of WWE WrestleMania 39.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 lineup:
- United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders
WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 lineup:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville