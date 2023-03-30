WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 & 2 Peacock Air Date & Time

WWE WrestleMania 39 is only a few hours away from hitting Peacock.

World Wrestling Entertainment‘s most important event of the year is upon us, and it will be available to live stream on Peacock. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on Peacock

Peacock subscribers can watch WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 1. As has often happened in the past years, the promoter will split the event into two nights. WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 2. The main event will see a clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. At the moment of writing, WWE hasn’t announced which match will headline night one of WWE WrestleMania 39.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 lineup:

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 lineup: