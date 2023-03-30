Rabbit Hole Episode 3 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Rabbit Hole Episode 3 is only a few days away from hitting Paramount+.

The Kiefer Sutherland-led thriller series premiered the first two installments last week. Here’s when to watch the next episode.

When to Watch Rabbit Hole Episode 3

Paramount+ will release Rabbit Hole Episode 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 2. Written and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the upcoming installment is titled “The Algorithms of Control.”

“In an episode that jumps between past and present, Weir’s traumatic history is brought to light, along with the origin of his friendship with Valence and their career in corporate espionage. In the present, Weir and Hailey’s tenuous relationship begins to thaw—but does her story add up? Not according to the newly resurfaced operative, Dr. Ben Wilson,” reads the synopsis for the new episode.

Created and executive produced by writer-directors Requa and Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), the series features Kiefer Sutherland as the leading actor. Joining Sutherland is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence.

Sutherland executive produced Rabbit Hole with Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. It hails from CBS Studios.