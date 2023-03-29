Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy are back for more adventures. Here are the details for Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 1.

When Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Saturday, April 1. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, April 2, at 12:55 a.m. JST.

There is no information yet on where the series will be available to stream. It is possible that the show will be up on Netflix. For now, here is the corresponding schedule in the United States:

11:55 a.m. ET

10:55 a.m. CT

8:55 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

Currently, there is no known information yet on where Edens Zero Season 2 will be streaming.

About the Series

Edens Zero is a science fantasy manga series created by Hiro Mashima, creator of Fairy Tail. Kodansha began serializing the manga on June 27, 2018 under Weekly Shonen Magazine. Kodansha USA handles the North American and English release, which is available on Comixology, Amazon Kindle, and Crunchyroll. There are currently 25 volumes available in Japanese and English. The series is also published in six other languages.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered on April 11, 2021. J.C. Staff produced the series, and Season 1 ran for 25 episodes. Yuji Suzuki directed the first season. The second season was announced in February 2022. Toshinori Watanabe is taking over as the director.

“At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park’s front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.” the official synopsis from Kodansha states.