Curb Your Enthusiasm Likely to End After Season 12

A beloved comedy series is coming to a close, as The Hollywood Reporter notes that Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm is likely to end with its upcoming 12th season.

The upcoming season, which has no premiere date as of now, recently finished filming this week, and according to the outlet’s source, the final episode “felt like a homecoming.” Alongside the report, writer and producer Jon Hayman also shared a since-deleted tweet celebrating the end of filming and referring to it as the “final season” of the show.

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season,” read the tweet, per THR.

Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis also took to Twitter to reflect on Season 12 wrapping up and seemed to hint that the show would be coming to an end, praising Larry David in the process.

“There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of [Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12],” reads the tweet. “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD.”

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD.

Originally released in 2000, Curb Your Enthusiasm was co-created by Larry David (Seinfeld), who stars in the series as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. The series has been critically praised from its inception and has been nominated for 51 Emmy Awards in total.

The series originally aired for eight seasons and ended in 2011 before picking back up again in 2017 for a ninth season. The 10th season released in 2020 and was followed by the 11th and soon-to-be 12th seasons in 2021 and 2023, respectively.