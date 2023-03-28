Rick Riordan: Percy Jackson Season 2 Writing Has Begun

Nearly two months after production on the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has wrapped, author and executive producer Rick Riordan has given eager fans a new update regarding the future of the Disney+ adaptation. Even though the coming-of-age fantasy has not yet received an early renewal, Riordan confirmed that they have already opened the writers’ room for a potential Season 2, which is expected to cover the second book of the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles series — The Sea of Monsters.

“We have started work on the writers’ room for season two. This does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet,” Riordan wrote on his blog. “It’s too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone’s expectation is that a second season will happen if all goes as planned. It sure is exciting to be part of the room, though. We’ve broken down the action of the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters, into a series of episodes, and have begun outlining what the first episodes would look like.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians series will star Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demi-god, Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s Spin) as Grover Underwood, Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class) as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President) as Luke Castellan, Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies) as Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman (Fargo) as Chiron, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Mr. Dodds, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, and Timm Sharp (Briarpatch) as Gabe Ugliano.

“The live-action series tells the fantastical story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt,” reads the synopsis. “Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Additional cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, former WWE superstar Adam Copeland as Ares, Jay Duplass as Hades, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series is being directed by James Bobin from a screenplay co-written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg (The Old Man), based on Riordan’s first installment of his hit Camp Half-Blood Chronicles book series.

Executive producers are Riordan, Bobin, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is also producing.