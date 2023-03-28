Tulsa King Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Special Features Set

Season 1 of the fan-favorite Tulsa King series is finally coming to Blu-ray and DVD.

Starting on June 6, fans can buy the Paramount+ original series starring Sylvester Stallone as mobster Dwight Manfredi on DVD and Blu-ray. Additionally, Tulsa King Season 1 hit the digital market on April 10. The Taylor Sheridan universe installment follows the story of mafia boss Manfredi (Stallone) returning home after 25 years in prison. The freshman season aired from November to January and was warmly received by critics and fans alike.

The domestic release of Tulsa King comes with plenty of bonus content. Six never-before-seen featurettes will explore the show’s dynamics with behind-the-scenes content in over 90 minutes. Here’s the Tulsa King Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD bonus content complete list:

Stranger in a Strange Land: Genesis

Carpe D.M.: Stallone

Mercy and Malice: The Cast

Haberdashery: Costume Design

Outthink Your Enemy: Stunts

The Here and Now: On Location in Tulsa

Behind the Story for every episode

Fans can also buy a special Tulsa King Season 1 Blu-ray steelbook.

Joining Stallone are Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), as well as A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

“The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla,” reads the synopsis. “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Stallone executive produced Tulsa King together with Terence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, as well as Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.