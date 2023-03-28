Unstable Netflix Release Date & Time

Unstable starring real-life father-son duo Rob and John Owen Lowe premieres on Netflix this week.

The upcoming comedy series follows an eccentric biotech entrepreneur who loses it after his wife’s death. Here’s when to watch.

When to Watch Unstable on Netflix

Netflix will release Unstable at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 30. The series was created and executive produced by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, with Marc Buckland set as an executive producer. The 8-episode series will also feature Sian Clifford as Anna, Rachel Marsh as Luna, Emma Ferreira as Ruby, Aaron Branch as Malcolm, and Fred Armisen as Leslie.

“Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?”

Rob Lowe is best known for his work on The West Wing, for which he received different Golden Globe nominations. His résumé includes Californication, Parks and Recreation, St. Elmo’s Fire, and About Last Night, among many other credits.