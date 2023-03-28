Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 Disney+ Release Date & Time

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 is about to premiere on Disney+.

Being a teenage doctor has never been easy, and Lahela knows it very well. Here’s when to watch the new stories involving the young medical doctor and her friends.

When to Watch Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 on Disney+

Disney+ will release Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 31. The series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ronny Chieng, and Alex Aiono. Joining the cast is Milo Manheim as Nico.

“When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.”

Kourtney Kang created and executive produced Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.